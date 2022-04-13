UGC NET 2022 exams will be held in June, UGC Net will release June 2022 schedule on NTA ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in June. The University Grants Commission (UGC) will conduct the National Eligibility Test 2022 (UGC NET 2022) for the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles simultaneously. This information has been given by UGC President Dr. Mamid to Jagdish Kumar. He wrote on his Twitter account that for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET could be held in the first or second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced after the NTA finalizes the dates.The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue notification of UGC NET June 2022 exam on their official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Date and Time Detailed notification is expected to be published sometime in April 2022. The UGC NET 2022 exam will be conducted online at various examination centers in India to determine eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a post graduate degree or equivalent from UGC recognized universities / institutes.

Passed qualification exams in humanities (including languages) and social sciences, computer science and applications and electronic sciences.

Students should have scored 55% and 50% marks in the reserved category.

Candidates who have passed the final session of postgraduate degree can also apply.

There is a 5% discount on total marks for PhD graduates.

ugc net age limit and rest

Candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) should not be more than 31 years of age.

The upper age limit for OBC-NCL, SC, ST and PWD categories is relaxed after 5 years.

Candidates with LLM degree will be given a waiver of 3 years of age. Candidates serving in the Armed Forces are given a waiver of up to 5 years up to the first day of the month in which the respective UGC-NET is to be held, depending on the period of service in the Armed Forces.

Assistant Professor: There is no higher age limit for Assistant Professors to apply for UGC-NET.