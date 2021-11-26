ugc net admission ticket 2021: UGC NET admission ticket: admission tickets issued for the period from 29th November to 5th December, here is how to download direct link

Highlights Admission card for NET exam has been published.

Tickets can be downloaded from the official website.

You will need to log in to download the ticket.

UGC NET Admission Card 2021 Issued: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued tickets for the UGC NET exam, which runs from November 29 to December 5. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility Test can download their Admission Card (NET Admission Letter 2021) by visiting the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download the admission card from the official website, candidates need to log in with the help of application number and date of birth.



Admission Card (UGC NET Admit Card 2021) has been issued for November 29, 30, 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th December. The NTA will host a total of 20 papers on these dates from History, Management, Population Studies to English, Malayalam, Telugu, Social Work and more. The first shift starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 noon, and the second shift runs from 3 to 6 p.m.

Candidates can check and download their tickets through the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your ticket should appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.