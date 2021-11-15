ugc net admission: UGC NET Admission 2021: How to download UGC NET Admission, find out if you have been issued? – ugc net admission 2021 download link here, check important updates

Highlights UGC NET Admission Card issued.

Hall tickets are only available for the November 20 and 21 exams.

Wait a bit for other exam dates.

UGC NET Admission Card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued UGC NET Admit Card 2021. Candidates who had applied for UGC NET exams in December 2020 and June 2021 can now check and download their UGC NET Admission Forms by visiting UGC NET’s official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.



The NTA currently only issues hall tickets for the National Eligibility Test (NET Exam 2021) to be held on 20 and 21 November 2021. Admission tickets for the remaining examinations will be issued in due course. The UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams are being conducted in November-December 2021 due to Covid-19. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the websites.

Important dates for UGC NET 2021 exams

The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) will be held on 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 November and between 1, 3, 4 and 5 December 2020 and June 2021 for eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The cycle will be in computer based test (CBT) mode.

Also read this; UGC NET: If you want to crack UGC NET for the first time, follow these smart tips

How to download UGC NET Admission Card: Here’s how

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the Home page, click on the Admit Card link.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and security PIN.

Step 4: Click Submit to access Admit Card.

Step 5: UGC NET Admit Card 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Also read: UGC NET or CSIR NET exams are difficult, find out what are the career options

Helpline number

The NTA also issued helpline numbers with revised UGC NET test dates. If any candidate has any queries or needs help he can get help through NTA Helpdesk 011-4075900 or by email at [email protected]

UGC NET Admission Download Link

See when your exam will be

Official website