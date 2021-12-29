Ugc Net Admission: Ugc Net Admission 2021: Ugc Net Phase-3 Admission has been issued, here is the link, remember these things – Ugc Net Admission 2021 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link and important guidelines here
Highlights
- UGC NET Phase-3 Admission Card issued.
- The exam will be held on 04 and 05 January 2022.
- Download the ticket from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
According to the official notice issued by the NTA, “Only admission tickets and geography for UGC-NET subjects scheduled for 04 and 05 January 2022 are now available for download. Admission tickets for rescheduled subjects will be uploaded soon.” How to download UGC NET Admission Card and important guidelines can be seen below.
UGC NET Admission Card 2021 Phase III: Learn How To Download Admission Card
Step 1: First of all visit the official website of UGC NET mentioned above.
Step 2: On the home page, scroll down and click on the link ‘Download Admit Card using Application Number and DOB’ or ‘Download Admit Card Using Application Number and Password’.
Step 3: Login page will open, enter the application number, date of birth and security PIN here.
Step 4: UGC NET Phase-3 Admission will open on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and take a print and keep it with you for exam day.
UGC NET 2021: In addition to the admission card, keep these things important
- Fill out the self-declaration form downloaded from the NTA website.
- A simple ballpoint pen.
- Passport size photograph should be affixed on the attendance sheet.
- Individual hand sanitizer (50 ml).
- Personal transparent water bottle.
- No entrance to the examination hall without face mask.
- Social distance has to be taken care of.
Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites of NTA ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for the latest updates. For any queries / clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk on 011-40759000 or mail the NTA to [email protected]
Direct link to download UGC NET Phase-3 Admission
