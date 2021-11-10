ugc net admission: UGC NET Admission 2021: Will UGC NET Admission be issued today? ugc net admission 2021 download steps and exam dates here

UGC NET Admission Card 2021:The wait for the UGC NET admission is about to end. The National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET 2021 exams are starting from November 20, 2021, but the only question candidates still have is whether the NET tickets will be issued today. After the issuance of NTA, National Eligibility Test (NET Exam 2021) hall tickets (ugc net hall ticket 2021), candidates can download NTA from the official website of UGC NET, ugcnetnta.nic.in.



The UGC NET Admit Card (UGC NET 2021 Admit Card) is expected to be released on the official website one week before the exam. This means that tickets can be uploaded anytime today. The NTA has not yet announced the official date and time of issuance of tickets.

UGC NET Exam Date (UGC NET Exam Dates 2021)

The UGC NET 2021 December 2020 and June 2021 (UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021) cycle will take place on 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29 and 30, 2021, 1 and 43 November 2021 in different shifts . Earlier, the NET exam was scheduled to be held from 06 to 08 October and 17 to 19 October 2021 but due to conflicts of other important exam dates, it was revised.

Check out how to do UGC NET Admission 2021 here

Step 1: After issuing the ticket, visit the official website of NTA or NTA UGC NET at ugcnetnta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, the ‘NTA UGC NET Admit Card Download’ link will flash, click on it.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page where you have to enter your application number, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Admit card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Helpline number

The NTA also issued helpline numbers with new UGC NET test dates. If any candidate has any queries or needs help he can get help through NTA Helpdesk 011-4075900 or by email at [email protected]