ugc net admit card 2021: UGC NET Admission card: Admission card issued for exams taking place on 22nd and 24th November, here is the link – ugc net admit card 2021 issued for days 3 and 4 Check the direct link here

UGC NET Admission card issued for exams taking place on 22nd and 24th November
Highlights
- The UGC NET exam will start from November 20.
- This exam will continue till 5th December.
- UGC NET exam consists of 2 papers.
Download UGC NET Admission Card from this direct link
Candidates can download their tickets by clicking on the direct link given below.
Direct link to UGC NET Admission Card
UGC NET Exam Tips: If you want to succeed in the exam for the first time, follow these simple tips to prepare for the exam.
Download the UGC NET Admission Card with these steps
Step 1: Candidates visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.
Step 3: Now submit the application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download now.
Sample of UGC NET exam
This test will be conducted in an objective online manner. Paper 1 is shared and mandatory for all candidates. Paper 2 is different for different subjects. Paper 1 has 10 units in UGC NET syllabus, 5 questions will be asked from each unit. Paper 1 will have 50 questions and Paper 2 will have 100 questions and each question will have 2 marks each.
This is the helpline number
If any candidate has any queries or needs help he can get help by email at NTA Helpdesk 011-4075900 or [email protected]
