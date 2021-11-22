UGC NET Admit Card: UGC NET Admit Card 2021: Admission card for the exams to be held on 24th, 25th and 26th November has been released, here is the link

Highlights NET Admission Card has been released.

The examination of 2 cycles is taking place at the same time.

This exam will continue till 5th December.

UGC NET Admission Card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admission papers for the 4th, 5th and 6th day examinations of the University National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021. Tickets for the exams on November 24, 25 and 26 (UGC NET tickets for 4, 5, 6 days) are published on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their tickets only by visiting this website.



The NTA will conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) cycle of December 2020 and June 2021 for qualification for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor between 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and 1, 3, 4 and 5 December. Earlier, the exams were held on November 20, 21 and 22.



Download UGC NET Admission Card from this direct linkCandidates can download their tickets by clicking on the direct link given below.

Direct link to UGC NET Admission Card

Download UGC NET Admission Card 2021 with these steps

Candidates can download their tickets with the help of simple steps given below.

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your ticket should appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.

UGC NET 2021: Admission tickets for UGC NET days 4, 5 and 6, see full schedule and important updates



On the first day, 52,335 candidates appeared for the exam

A total of 52,335 candidates sat for the UGC Net exam on the first day after 17 months. The exam (UGC NET 2021 exam) is being conducted online at a total of 338 exam centers in 177 cities. On the first day, a total of 36 different subjects were examined. Out of which 13,975 candidates appeared for the examination in 19 subjects in the first shift. A total of 38360 candidates sat for the examination in 17 subjects conducted in the second shift.

This is the helpline number



If any candidate has any queries or needs help he can get help through NTA Helpdesk 011-4075900 or by email at [email protected]

