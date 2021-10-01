ugc net admit card: UGC NET admit card 2021: Here is how to download UGC NET admission card, can be issued today

Highlights UGC Net Admission can be issued today.

Exams are starting from October 6.

Here’s how to download UGC Net Admission.

UGC Net 2021, UGC Net Admission 2021: The UGC NET 2021 exam will be held from 06th October and will continue till 19th October. Candidates are now waiting for their admission card (ugc net admit card 2021), which can expire on October 1, 2021. UGC Net Admission has not yet been issued on the official website. With less than a week left for the exam, NTA is expected to issue UGC NET hall tickets on Friday.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET Exam 2021) in two sessions for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The first session will be held from October 6 to 8 and the second session from October 17 to 19. The wait for UGC Net Admissions will end sometime today. The way to download the ticket is given below.

Also read: UGC NET 2021: If you want good marks in UGC NET, these tips will be useful, see exam sample

The NTA had issued a notification informing the candidates that, ‘Candidates will be present at the examination center at their own expense on the date, shift and time given on their respective admissions, which the NTA will issue through its website. Go. “

UGC Net Admission 2021: Learn how to download UGC Net Admission

Step 1: Visit the official website nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, the ‘NTA UGC NET Admit Card Download’ link will flash, click on it.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page where you have to enter your application number, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print it and keep it with you for further reference.

Also read: Net preparation: How to prepare for the net at the last minute? These are smart iteration tips

UGC NET 2021 Revised Exam Schedule Notice

Official website