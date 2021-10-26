UGC Net CSIR Net Difference: Find out which UGC Net or CSIR Net exam is difficult, what are the career options – UGC Net and CSIR Net Difference

UGC NET and CSIR NET: Both UGC NET and CSIR NET are in the field of examination research and education. Both these examinations are conducted to select candidates for Assistant Professors, Research in Universities / Colleges. The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) conducts UGC NET for all disciplines of science streams including science, direct science, physics, chemistry. UGC NET, on the other hand, is taken for other subjects like arts, social sciences and commerce. Let’s find out what are the career options in both of these.



What is UGC-NET?

NTA conducts NET exams twice a year in June and December on behalf of UGC. Candidates should have obtained at least 55% marks in their postgraduate degree to sit for this examination. Candidates who have passed UGC-NET are eligible for Lecturers in Research Programs (JRF) and various Indian Universities / Colleges including IITs and NITs.

Select a research option

After UGC-NET, candidates can do research in their respective post graduation subject by JRF. After registering for the PhD, they will also be given a five-year fellowship. In which they will get Rs 31,000 per month + HRA for the first two years and Rs 35,000 per month + HRA for the next three years. In addition, net-JRF graduates can also work as researchers in various firms. Researchers are hired by a number of organizations to conduct research for the benefit of the company. Such candidates can set up their own laboratories for research.

Career opportunities in the teaching field

Candidates who are eligible for the post of Assistant Professor through UGC-NET can pursue a career in teaching. They can apply for the post of Assistant Professor in the top institutes in India with their valid NET scorecard. They are selected on the basis of their merits, skills and institutions.

Join PSU

After passing UGC-NET, candidates are eligible for the jobs offered by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Based on UGC-NET scores, PSUs recruit candidates for officer positions in various disciplines such as science and research and development, management, corporate communications, human resources and finance. Some of the top recruitments through UGC-NET include IOCL, BHEL, ONGC, NTPC, HPCL.

What is CSIR NET?

The CSIR NET exam is considered highly competitive and tough. Passing this exam is not just about getting a degree, you get a lot of knowledge and experience while preparing for the exam. You can share your knowledge and experience with others. After passing the CSIR-UGC NET, candidates have the opportunity to go for Junior Research Fellowships and Lectureships.

Ph.D. To the best

Most CSIR NET candidates pursue Ph.D. from recognized Indian institutes / laboratories / universities. Done. Love to do Upon passing the NET-JRF, you are eligible for a Junior Research Fellowship. CSIR Junior Research Fellow offers 31000 + HRA stipend for the first three years of their PhD. The stipend for the next two years is Rs. Increased to 35000 + HRA.

Career options between professor and group leader

Many candidates want to become lecturers or group leaders, including managing the entire research team, supervising research peers, teaching, reviewing grants and documents, and presenting laboratory work. Becoming a lecturer or assistant professor in a government university is considered a major and honorable job. They are preferred in most of the applicants for this job.

Opportunity to become a scientist

CSIR NET candidates can become scientists in many reputed institutes like BARC, NEERI, IMTECH, NBRI, ICAR, CSIR, IGCAR and ISRO. You can access various scientific categories here. This job profile includes managerial roles and products from companies and scientific research. These nominated institutes give more importance to CSIR NET eligible candidates.

You can start your own research lab

After clearing CSIR NET you can set up your own research lab. You must strictly follow the guidelines and instructions to start a research laboratory. You can also work in a private sector research laboratory.