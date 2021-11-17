UGC Net Exam 2021: UGC Net Exam Tips: UGC Net Exam Day Tips 2021 in Hindi

Highlights The UGC NET exam will run from November 20 to December 5

Learn the complete sample of UGC NET exam

Remember these things during the exam

UGC NET 2021 exams are just a few days away. The exam starts on November 20 and will continue till December 5. Candidates who will be appearing for the NET Exam (UGC NET 2021) can visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in to get the subject wise exam date and shift information. Candidates who are going to take this exam, their heart rate has increased, let’s know the simple tips of this exam.



Sample of UGC NET exam

This test will be conducted in an objective online manner. Paper 1 is shared and mandatory for all candidates. Paper 2 is different for different subjects. Paper 1 has 10 units in UGC NET syllabus, 5 questions will be asked from each unit. Paper 1 will have 50 questions and Paper 2 will have 100 questions and each question will have 2 marks each.

Things to keep in mind during UGC NET exams

1. Don’t forget to bring Admission Card and Aadhar Card with you

It is very important to take your Aadhar card with you from your home along with the admit card before going for the online exam. Because Aadhar card is a unique ID and it verifies that you have this paper and you have come to take the exam online. However, some candidates do not keep their original Aadhaar cards with them and carry duplicate copies so that the examiners can exclude them from the examination. So before going for the online exam, you have to bring your original Aadhar card with you.

2. Keep hands clean

Before going to the computer lab, you are verified with your thumb. If you do not register with your thumb, you will not be allowed to sit for the exam. So keep your hands clean and don’t put henna on your hands.

3. Read the terms and conditions correctly

The online exam is by computer. Your online exam starts with your roll number and date of birth and you should read the terms and conditions carefully before answering the questions. Because in the online exam, if you are taking the exam in Hindi and you have some difficulty with the Hindi question, then the English language question is preferred.

4. Remember these things

Note that the candidate is strictly prohibited from carrying electronic items in the center. No food leaders will come to the center. There is no dress code for the exam. However, students are advised to follow the general dressing rules at the centers. Disabled student should carry the certificate. If they do not have a certificate, they will not get exemption under this category.

5. Don’t get nervous

Before going for an online exam, one needs to make sure that they have practiced well before taking the exam. Examiners should not panic during the exam and keep themselves away from seeing questions during the exam (nervous). You should not forget the time while answering the questions and should not spend too much time in answering any particular question. A clock also appears on the computer screen, which rotates in descending order. It lets you know how much time you have left.

6. Read the paper carefully

It is written on the paper to read the instructions given in the question paper carefully. This is not only to watch but also to follow but sometimes candidates do not read these instructions carefully out of fear or haste. At that point you feel like the same instructions are given every time, but sometimes they change.