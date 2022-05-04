UGC NET JRF: NET Eligible Candidates will also have to sit for the CRET exam for PhD admission in Allahabad University.

In the academic session 2022-23, 60% of the vacancies for PhD will be filled by students who have passed National Eligibility Test (NET) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and the remaining 40% will be filled. Admission to the Joint Research Entrance Exam (Joint Research Entrance Exam. CRET 2021). The UGC has sent notices to several central universities in this regard and Allahabad University is also gearing up for the proposal.The CRET (CRET 2021) admission process is currently underway at Allahabad University. Candidates should note that admission in this session will be taken according to the old pattern. However, from the session 2022-23, Allahabad University will admit PhDs according to the new guidelines of UGC. In the new session, candidates who have passed the NET-JRF exam will be admitted for 60 per cent seats, while 40 per cent seats will be admitted under CRET (CRET 2021).

Candidates who have passed the NET and GIF exams will also have to sit for the Crate i.e. Level 1 examination for PhD admission in Allahabad University for the academic session 2021. Level 2 means that during the interview process, NET candidates will be awarded 3 bonus points and JRF candidates will be awarded 5 bonus points.

Candidates can apply for Level 1 i.e. CRET Exam 2021 and last date for application is 16th May 2022. A total of 614 seats in 41 subjects will be admitted. Of these, 387 seats are for colleges and 227 for universities. In terms of maximum number of seats in any subject, there are 62 seats in Chemistry. On the other hand, there is no space available in Urdu, Persian, agricultural botany, rural technology.