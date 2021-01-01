UGC NET Notification 2021: Exam notification released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Apply online before 5 September – UGC NET Notification 2021: Commission issued notice of examination, this change happened this year

UGC NET Notification 2021: University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) Notification of its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in on has been issued. all interested candidates UGC – NET June 2021 Candidates can apply through official website till 5 September 2021. However, the last date for submission of application fee is 6 September 2021. Please note that the application process has been started from August 10. This exam will be conducted from 6th October to 11th October 2021 in two shifts.

According to the official notice, in view of the increasing Kovid-19 cases in the country December 2020 UGC – NET was postponed, due to which June 2021 UGC – NET It was delayed too. National Testing Agency to Regulate UGC NET Exam Cycle (NTA) has merged both the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 with the concurrence of UGC so that they can be conducted together in CBT mode. Apart from this, the slots of JRF of UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 will be merged. Whereas, the methodology for subject wise cum category wise allotment of JRF will remain unchanged. For detailed information candidates can check official notice.

Now fresh candidates can also apply for the exam. In addition, the candidates who UGC NET December 2020 had already registered for but could not complete the application process, he went to the official website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in Or www.nta.ac.in But you can apply within the stipulated time. For any information candidates can visit NTA Helpdesk 01140759000 Or [email protected] can contact on





