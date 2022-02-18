UGC NET Result 2021: Learn how to check UGC NET Result, pass marks and cut-off details – How to check UGC NET Result 2021, eligibility criteria, pass marks and cut off details

Education

The wait for UGC NET 2021 results could end anytime. The National Testing Agency (NTA) today announced the results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2021). Earlier on February 16, according to a notice shared by UGC India Twitter account, there was talk that the results of UGC NET would be announced in a day or two. In the notice issued, the new president of UGC, M Jagdesh Kumar said that UGC is working with NTA and every effort is being made to announce the result of UGC-NET in a day or two.

UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 examinations were conducted by NTA for 81 subjects from 20 November 2021 to 05 January 2022. More than 800 examination centers were set up for more than 12 lakh candidates, keeping in view the Corona virus protection rules. All these candidates are now waiting for their results, which will end soon. NTA will publish the results of UGC NET on its official website nta.ac.in. In addition, candidates will be able to view the results by visiting UGC NET’s official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. An easy way to check the results can be seen here.

How to check UGC NET result on nta.ac.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Latest TANTA’ link.
Step 3: Here, click on the link ‘UGC NET Result’
Step 4: A new page will open where you can click on the link ‘UGC NET December 2021 Results’.
Step 5: Log-in using credentials.
Step 6: UGC NET results will open on the screen.
Step 7: After checking and downloading it, you can take a printout and keep it with you for further reference.

Eligibility Criteria and Pass marks
According to UGC policy, candidates who have scored at least 6% marks in both the papers of UGC NET are declared as NET eligible. Candidates need to get at least 40 percent marks for passing the NET exam and 35 percent marks for reserved category candidates.

Cut off marks for UGC NET 2021 results
For Paper-1
General category candidates should have 40 marks out of 100. For reserved category EWS or SC or ST or OBC or PWD or transgender candidates, the cut off marks are 35.

For Paper 2,
General Category – 70-75 marks out of 200
OBC or EWS – 65-70 points
SC – 60-65 marks
ST – 55-60 marks

