UGC NET Result 2021: The wait is over, the result has been announced, check it out with one click here –

UGC NET Result 2021 has been released today by the National Testing Agency. The result of UGC NET Exam (NTA UGC NET Result) has been published on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the examination are required to log in by submitting their application number and date of birth only to check the result. This time 2 cycles were merged and now the results of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles have been announced together.Candidates can view their results with the help of the link given below.Direct link to UGC NET 2021 results

UGC will be able to check NET results 2021 with these steps



Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UGC NET 2021 Result’ link on the home page.

Step 3: Then log in by typing in your application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: The result of UGC NET 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: You check it out.

Step 6: In addition, you can take a print out for future use.

The NTA had rescheduled the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams on December 5 due to the red alert issued in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh due to Hurricane JAWAD. The examination was rescheduled only for centers in Bhubaneswar, Gunupur, Cuttack, Berhampur (Ganjam), Puri and Visakhapatnam. Examination was conducted as per schedule for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and all other cities in all other states.

What is UGC NET Exam?

National Eligibility Test or ‘UGC NET’ is the National Eligibility Test in India. These qualifying examinations are for postgraduate contestants for teaching admission in universities. It is conducted twice a year by the National Testing Agency. Millions of candidates take the exam every year.