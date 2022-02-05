ugc net result 2021: ugc net result 2021: ugc net result can be announced on this day, here are the temporary dates, how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may soon announce the results of the UGC NET 2021. Candidates appearing for the exams from November 2021 to January 2022 can view their results by visiting the official website of NTA UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 was conducted on 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 November and 01, 03, 04 and 05 December 2021 in different phases. In addition, some UGC NET 2021 exams were also held on 04 and 05 January 2022 due to Covid-19 case and Hurricane Jawad.

SSC Result Dates: Many results including SSC MTS, GD Constable, CGL will be released on this day, see instructions

When can UGC NET results 2021 be announced?

As per previous year’s statistics, the results of UGC NET 2020 were announced on 1st December 2019, 31st December 2018 and 1st February. According to the UGC NET results sample, the NTA announces the results 10 to 15 days after the objection. According to media reports, the UGC NET results could be announced by February 10, 2022. However, the NTA has not yet announced an official date.

UGC NET Result 2021: Here’s how to check results

Step 1: Once the results are available, visit UGC NET’s official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UGC NET 2021 Results’ link on the homepage (once activated).

Step 3: Now type your application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: Click on ‘Sign in’.

Step 5: The result of UGC NET 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and print it out for Fire and keep it with you.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagdesh Kumar has been appointed as the new chairman of UGC, a post which has been vacant since December.

Please note that NTA will not issue any scorecards offline or in person. The NTA has already released UGC NET’s provisional answer key and objections have also been received. The deadline for filing objections was January 24, 2022.