UGC NET Result 2021: UGC NET Result Announced on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, This is Direct Link

UGC NET 2021 results announced The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle results on 19 February 2021. Candidates appearing for this exam can now view their results (UGC NET 2021 results) by visiting the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth or password to check the results.The UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 exams were conducted on 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 November and 01, 03, 04 and 05 December 2021 in different stages. However, some UGC NET 2021 exams were also held on 04 and 05 January 2022 due to Covid-19 case and Hurricane Jawad. Below is a direct link to check the results.

Here’s how to check results (UGC NET Result 2021)

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UGC NET 2021 Result’ link on the home page.

Step 3: Now type your application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: Click on ‘Sign in’.

Step 5: The result of UGC NET 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and print it out for Fire and keep it with you.

Cut off marks for UGC NET 2021 results

Candidates in general category should have 40 marks out of 100 for Paper-1. For reserved category EWS or SC or ST or OBC or PWD or transgender candidates, the cut off marks are 35. For Paper 2, candidates in general category – 70-75 marks out of 200, OBC or EWS – 65-70 marks, SC – 60-65 marks and ST category candidates should get 55-60 marks. Click here to know the eligibility criteria and passing marks-

Direct link to UGC NET 2021 results