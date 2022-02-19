Education

UGC NET Result 2021: UGC NET Result Announced on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, This is Direct Link

24 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
UGC NET Result 2021: UGC NET Result Announced on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, This is Direct Link
Written by admin
UGC NET Result 2021: UGC NET Result Announced on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, This is Direct Link

UGC NET Result 2021: UGC NET Result Announced on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, This is Direct Link

UGC NET 2021 results announced The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle results on 19 February 2021. Candidates appearing for this exam can now view their results (UGC NET 2021 results) by visiting the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth or password to check the results.

The UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 exams were conducted on 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 November and 01, 03, 04 and 05 December 2021 in different stages. However, some UGC NET 2021 exams were also held on 04 and 05 January 2022 due to Covid-19 case and Hurricane Jawad. Below is a direct link to check the results.

Here’s how to check results (UGC NET Result 2021)
Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘UGC NET 2021 Result’ link on the home page.
Step 3: Now type your application number and date of birth or password.
Step 4: Click on ‘Sign in’.
Step 5: The result of UGC NET 2021 will open on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and print it out for Fire and keep it with you.

Cut off marks for UGC NET 2021 results
Candidates in general category should have 40 marks out of 100 for Paper-1. For reserved category EWS or SC or ST or OBC or PWD or transgender candidates, the cut off marks are 35. For Paper 2, candidates in general category – 70-75 marks out of 200, OBC or EWS – 65-70 marks, SC – 60-65 marks and ST category candidates should get 55-60 marks. Click here to know the eligibility criteria and passing marks-

READ Also  uptet 2021 Eligibility Criteria: UPTET 2021: Here is how to prepare for UPTET exam by department - Uptet 2021 Child Development and Pedagogy Course

Direct link to UGC NET 2021 results

PM Modi’s list of cabinet ministers 2022: Who are the current ministers in Modi’s cabinet? See full list

#UGC #NET #Result #UGC #NET #Result #Announced #ugcnetntanicin #Direct #Link

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  hp tet 2021 syllabus: TET 2021 exam tips: If you want a job as a teacher, you have to take this exam, learn the important preparation tips - hp tet exam sample syllabus and tips 2021

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment