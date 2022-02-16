UGC NET Result 2022: NET Result Release Date Expired, see instructions here

Education

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the date of announcement of NET results (UGC NET results 2021). UGC NET results will be announced in a day or two. According to the commission, the process of announcing UGC NET results for December 2020 and June 2021 is currently underway. The results of UGC NET will be published online on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Accordingly, the NET results will be released on 17 or 18 February 2022. UGC President Prof. M Jagdesh Kumar said that UGC and NTA are working together on the results of National Eligibility Test (NET). We want the UGC NET results to be announced in the next one to two days.

UGC will be able to check NET results 2021 with these steps

Step 1: Candidates have to visit UGC NET’s official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘UGC NET 2021 Result’ link on the homepage (activate once).
Step 3: Then log in by typing in your application number and date of birth or password. The result of UGC NET 2021 will open on the screen.
Step 4: You can check this out.
Step 5: In addition, you can take a print out for future use.

When did the exam take place?
The UGC NET June 2021 and December 2020 exams were conducted in three phases. The first phase took place between 20 November 2021 and 5 December 2021; The second phase was completed online from 23rd December to 27th December 2021 and the third phase from 4th to 5th January 2022.

