ugc Net Result: UGC NET Result 2021: UGC NET Result Date and Time Coming Soon, this is a provisional date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may soon officially announce the date and time of the release of UGC NET results 2021. Candidates appearing for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 Net Exam (UGC NET 2021) will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Announced.The examinations of National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 of University Grants Commission were conducted on 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 November and 01, 03, 04 and 05 December 2021 in different stages. However, due to the Covid-19 case and Hurricane Javad, some examinations of UGC NET 2021 were also held on 04 and 05 January 2022. Candidates appearing in these exams are waiting for their result (UGC NET result) for a long time.

Self July Admit Card 2021: How To Download NTA Self July Admit Card, Check Exam Pattern

When can the UGC NET results be announced?

According to previous year’s statistics, the UGC NET results were expected to be released by January 30, 2022. Because according to the pattern, it takes NTA officials 14-15 days to announce the result of UGC NET after the exam. According to media reports, the NTA may announce the UGC NET results in the next week of February. Earlier, the NTA could provide information on the date and time of the announcement of results.

Learn how to check UGC NET results

After the announcement of UGC NET results by NTA, the candidates have to visit the official website of UGC NET ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the ‘UGC NET 2021 Result’ link (once activated) and log in by typing in your application number and date of birth or password. The result of UGC NET 2021 will open on the screen. You can check it out and download it. Alternatively, you can take a print out for further reference.

Railway Jobs: Seats for 756 posts in Railways, 10th pass candidates will get jobs without examination

Urgent advice

The NTA will also release the final answer key along with the UGC NET result. Certificates of candidates who have passed the examination will also be issued online. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

A direct link to the UGC NET result can be found here