ugc net: UGC NET 2021 Answer Key: NTA UGC NET Answer Key Coming Soon, Direct Link To Download Here – ugc net 2021 Answer Key Will Be Published On ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Download Here

Highlights
- UGC NET 2021 Answer Key Coming Soon.
- The exams were held from November 20 to December 05.
- Giving the NTA an opportunity to file objections.
The UGC NET June 2021 and December 2020 exams were conducted from November 20 to December 5, 2021. However, due to the red alert issued in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on December 4, 2021 against the backdrop of Hurricane Javad, the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examinations scheduled for December 5, 2021 were rescheduled. The revised schedule will be uploaded later.
UGC NET 2021 Temporary Answer Key and Result
NTN will issue a temporary answer key to UGC NET. Candidates will then be given an opportunity to file an objection (if any). Candidates are advised to keep their respective question papers and answers with them for future reference. You can file an objection with the prescribed fee. Based on the objections received in due course, NTA will publish UGC NET results (UGC NET 2021 results) and final answer-key. The answer key can be seen below.
UGC NET 2021 Answer Key: Here’s how to download
Step 1: Visit the official website nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: On the main page, by scrolling down, the link of UGC NET ‘Answer Key’ and ‘Response Sheet’ will be activated.
Step 3: Enter the login credentials on the new page.
Step 4: The answer key will open on the screen, check it and download.
The UGC NET answer key will be published here
