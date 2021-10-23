UGC NET: UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates: UGC NET Exam will be held from 20th November, NTA Notice Issued, Know When Admit Card? – Ugc net 2021 new exam dates announced by nta on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates:Revised Schedule of UGC NET 2021 Exam Released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the new dates of National Eligibility Test (NET Exam 2021) on October 22 on UGC NET’s official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had applied for the December 2020 and June 2021 session examinations can check the dates of the new examination (UGC NET Exam Schedule) issued by the NTA on the official website.



When is the UGC NET exam? (UGC NET Exam Date 2021)

As per the instructions issued by NTA, UGC NET 2021 exam will now be held on 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 29, 30 November and 01, 03, 04 and 05 December 2021. However, candidates will have to wait a bit longer for the detailed datesheet (UGC NET 2021 date sheet). The NTA will soon publish a detailed date sheet of the revised examination schedule on the websites nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the websites.

UGC Net Admission Soon (UGC Net Admission 2021)

Candidates are now waiting for their tickets after the UGC NET exam dates were announced. NTA will issue UGC NET tickets before the appropriate time of the exam. Currently, the date of issuance of tickets has not been officially announced. But NTA can issue UGC NET hall tickets on the website one week after the exam i.e. after 12th November. Candidates keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

Why was the UGC NET exam postponed?

Let us know that earlier the UGC NET (UGC National Eligibility Test 2021) exam was scheduled to start from October 17, but many other exams were also competing with this schedule. The NAT had postponed the net exam to save the students from being harmed. For this reason, UGC NET exam dates have been changed many times before.

Helpline number

The NTA has also issued helpline numbers for UGC NET with new test dates. If any candidate has any queries or needs help, he / she can contact NTA Helpdesk by email at 011-4075900 or [email protected]

