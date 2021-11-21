ugc net: UGC NET 2021 Notice: Important Notice of UGC NET issued, examination is underway under thousands of jammers and CCTV surveillance – ugc net 2021 Important Notice issued on nta.ac.in, more than 12 lakh registered

UGC NET 2021 Important Note: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a critical notice of UGC NET. The UGC NET exam for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles has started from 20th November 2021 and will be conducted till 05th December. On Saturday, November 20, NTN released an important notice on their official website nta.ac.in stating that this time around 12 lakh 67 thousand candidates have registered for UGC NET 2021.



On the first day, 52,335 candidates appeared for the UGC NET exam

A total of 52,335 candidates sat for the UGC Net exam on the first day after 17 months. The exam (UGC NET 2021 exam) is being conducted online at a total of 338 exam centers in 177 cities. A total of 36 examinations in various subjects were conducted on the first day. Out of which 13,975 candidates appeared for the examination in 19 subjects in the first shift. A total of 38360 candidates sat for the examination in 17 subjects conducted in the second shift.

Tested between 1,783 jammers and 8142 CCTV cameras

According to figures released by the NTA, the exam will be conducted at 469 centers in 213 cities. According to NTN, 1,783 jammers and 8,142 CCTV cameras were installed at all the centers on the first day to ensure a fair and smooth examination.

Covid-19 caused the schedule to change

UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor Recruitment and Junior Research Fellowship. This exam is conducted twice a year in December and June. The last UGC NET was held in June 2020. In 2020 and early 2021, due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, the exams could not be held as scheduled.

