UGC NET: UGC NET 2021 Postponed: NTA Important Notice Issued, UGC NET Exam Postponed Here – Notice Posted on ugcnet.nta.nic.in ugc net 2021 Postponed Notice

Highlights The NTA has issued the required notice.

The UGC NET exam has been postponed in many parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The new schedule will be released soon.

UGC NET 2021 postponed: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important notice regarding postponement of UGC NET 2021 exam. NTN has decided to postpone the exams (UGC NET 2021) in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the examination on 5th December 2021 in these regions can check the instructions by visiting the official website of NTA or UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.



In fact, the NTA has taken this decision (postponed UGC NET 2021) due to the Red Alert issued on December 4 for Hurricane Jawad. The agency (National Testing Agency) will soon announce a revised date.

Note that NTN has postponed the examination of only a few examination centers in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, you can see the list below. In other areas, the 12th day exam (UGC NET 2021 exam) will be held on 05 December. The exams will be held on 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 November and 1, 3, 4 and 5 December 2021.

Where and in which subjects the examination was postponed

According to the notice issued by NTA, re-examination will be held on December 12 at Bhubaneswar, Gunupur, Cuttack, Berhampur (Ganjam) Puri and Visakhapatnam centers in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. . Odisha (Subject Code 23) First Shift, Telugu (Subject Code – 27) First Shift, Labor Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Labor and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management (Subject Code – 55) Second Shift and Social Work (Subject Code) ) – 10) The examination of the second shift has been postponed. The new exam date will be announced soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

Notice link issued by NTA

Official website link