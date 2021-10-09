UGC NET: UGC NET 2021 postponed: UGC NET exam will not be held from October 17, NTA notice issued

Highlights UGC NET 2021 exam postponed.

Now UGC NET exam will not be held from 17th October.

The NTA has issued a notice, important information.

UGC Net 2021 postponed: UGC NET 2021 exam postponed. Now UGC NET exam will not be held from 17th October. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a new notification on Saturday, October 9, 2021 regarding the date of UGC NET 2021 exam. Candidates who have filled up the UGC NET exam form for December 2020 and June 2021 can check the latest notification by visiting the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.



NTA has given a big push to the candidates waiting for UCG NET admission. In a series, NTA is constantly changing UGC NET exam dates. But this time the latest notice issued by the NTA did not give a date for the new exam. You can see the direct link to the notification below.

According to the latest notification issued by the NTA, as per the public notification of ‘03.09.2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle examinations and announced revised dates of Exam 17. October to 25 October 2021. Several requests have been received from aspirants regarding the struggle of some other major examinations. So the NTA has decided to postpone the UGCNET December 2020 and June 2021 postponement dates which will be announced soon.

Update in progress …

UGC Net 2021 Latest Notification

Official website