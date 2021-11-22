ugc net: UGC NET 2021: UGC NET Day 5 and 6 Admissions Coming Soon, Learn How to Download and Exam Schedule – Check ugc Net Admission 2021, Schedule for Day 5 and 6 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Admission Card 2021: UGC NET 2021 exam has started from 20th November. Examination for various subjects (UGC NET 2021) will be conducted in total 12 days. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued tickets till the fourth day i.e. 24th November 2021. Applicants are now awaiting the announcement of admission papers for the examination which will be held in the remaining days. NTA may issue tickets for 5th and 6th day exams (UGC NET Exam 2021) at any time.



2021 dates of ugc net exam

Notice issued by NTA As per UGC NET exam schedule, exams will be held on 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 November and 01, 03, 04 and 05 December 2021. Admission papers for the 5th and 6th day examinations will be published soon on the official website nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in as per the schedule announced subject wise. Below is an easy way to download Admission Card (UGC NET Admit Card 2021).

The exams will be held on November 25 and 26

A total of 7 papers will be taken on 5th and 6th day in NTA. Commerce Group-I, Music Paper will be taken on November 25 in the morning shift, while Commerce Group-II and Visual Arts (subject code 79) will be taken in the afternoon shift. On November 26, Commerce Group-3 and Tamil will be examined in the morning shift, while in the second shift, only Computer Science and Applications will be examined. Click here for exam schedule.

UGC NET Admission 2021: How to download, check here

Step 1: After issuing the ticket, visit the official website of NTA or NTA UGC NET at ugcnetnta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, the ‘NTA UGC NET Admit Card Download’ link will flash, click on it.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page where you have to enter your application number, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 5: After downloading it, take a printout and keep it with you for further reference.

