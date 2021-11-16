ugc net: UGC NET 2021: UGC NET Exam From tomorrow, check out the subject wise exam schedule and important details here – ugc net 2021 Subject wise schedule here, check out what you need to know

NTA announces exam schedule

The net test will run till December 5.

UGC NET 2021 Exam Schedule:UGC NET 2021 exam starts from 20th November. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET exam schedule on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the NET Examination of December 2020 and June 2021 (UGC NET 2021) can visit the official website of NTA UGC NET ugcnet.nta.nic.in to get the date and shift information of the subject wise examination. The schedule for UGC NET Exam 2021 from 20th November to 05th December 2021 is given below.



UGC NET Exam Date (UGC NET 2021 Exam Dates)

The UGC NET 2021 exam will now be held on 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 November and 01, 03, 04 and 05 December 2021 as per the instructions issued by NTA.

Exam Sample (UGC NET Exam Sample)

Both UGC NET Paper-1 and Paper-2 objective types will be conducted online. Paper 1 is general and mandatory for all candidates. Paper 2 is different for different subjects. Paper 1 has 10 units in UGC NET syllabus, 5 questions will be asked from each unit. Paper 1 will have 50 questions and Paper 2 will have 100 questions and each question will have 2 marks each.

ugc net admission

The NTA currently only issues hall tickets for the National Eligibility Test (NET Exam 2021) to be held on 20 and 21 November 2021. Admission tickets for the remaining examinations will be issued in due course. Candidates can download their tickets from the official website mentioned above.

Check here Subject wise schedule (UGC NET 2021 Exam Schedule)

