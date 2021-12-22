ugc net: ugc net 2021: ugc net Third Phase Schedule Issued, Admission tickets will be able to be downloaded as follows – ugcnet.nta.nic.in ugc net 2021 Phase 3 Notification Issued, Exam Dates

Highlights Schedule of UGC NET 2021 Phase-3 released.

Exams will be held on 04 and 05 January 2022.

Admission will be issued soon.

UGC NET 2021 Phase 3 Notification: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued UGC NET 2021 Phase III notification. The third phase examination will be held on 04 and 05 January 2022.



Candidates who had applied for the National Eligibility Test (NET Exam 2021) for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles can now check the Phase-3 schedule by visiting the official website of UGC NET ugcnet.nta.nic.in. .

Examinations in these subjects will be held on 04 and 05 January 2022

As per NTA UGC NET 2021 Phase-3 notification, examinations for Oriya and Telugu subjects including Sociology, Labor Welfare, Industrial Relations, Labor and Social Welfare and Human Resources will be conducted on 04 January 2022. The Geography (Group-2) examination will be held on January 5, 2022.

The UGC NET exam will be held in two shifts

The UGC NET exam is being conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of the examination will be 180 minutes and no break will be given in Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Admit card will be issued soon, you can download it like this

The UGC NET Phase-3 Admission Test will be announced on the official website before the commencement of the examination. After issuing the ticket, the candidates visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the UGC NET Phase-3 Admission Link (after release). Enter your application number, date of birth and security PIN. Click Submit to access the admit card. ‘UGC NET Admission Card 2021’ will open on the screen. Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Examinations in these subjects from 24th to 27th December 2021

The second phase of NTA UGC NET exams will be held from December 24 to December 27, 2021. Whose Admission Card (UGC NET 2021 Admit Card) has been issued on the official website. In the second phase, examinations will be conducted in five subjects namely Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi and Sanskrit. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

UGC NET 2021 Phase-3 Schedule Notice