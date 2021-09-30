UGC NET: UGC NET Admit Card 2021: Learn how to download UGC NET Admission Card, here is an important tip – ugc net admit card 2021 download steps on ugcnetnta.nic.in, exam sample etc.

Highlights UGC Net Admission 2021 coming soon.

The UGC NET exam will be conducted in two sessions.

The NTA had issued this important notice.

UGC Net Admission 2021:The wait for UGC Net Admission 2021 is coming to an end soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) may issue hall tickets for the National Eligibility Test (NET Exam 2021) at any time. The UGC Net Admission Card will be issued on NTA’s official website at nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has issued the necessary instructions regarding the revised examination schedule, the link of which is given below.



According to the revised dates of the UGC NET 2021 December 2020 and June 2021 (UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021) cycles, the NET exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be held from 06 to 08 October and the second session from 17 to 19 October 2021.

Why did the date of UGC NET exam change?

Earlier, the UGC NET exam was scheduled to be held between October 06 and October 11, but later it was decided to conduct it in two sessions. In fact, the NTA had issued a notice of revised test dates for the UGC NET. According to the notice, other important examinations of the candidates will also be held on the day of the examination on October 10, 2021. UGC NET exam dates were rescheduled on the same day due to other exams.

How to download UGC Net Admission Card 2021: Here’s how

Visit the official website mentioned above to download UGC Net Admission. On the home page, the ‘NTA UGC NET Admit Card Download’ link will flash, click on it. You will be redirected to the login page where you will need to enter your application number, date of birth and security code. Your ticket will open on the screen. Download it and print it out and keep it with you for future reference.

Net preparation: How to prepare for the net at the last minute? These are smart iteration tips

Exam Sample (NTA UGC NET Exam Sample)

The UGC NET exam will be an online computer based test (CBT) consisting of two papers, with no breaks in Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper-1 will have 50 questions of 100 marks and will be of 1 hour duration. In Paper-2, 100 questions will be asked for 200 marks. You will get 2 hours to complete Paper-2. This means that both the exams will be for a total of three hours.

About UGC NET exam

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges, it is mandatory to pass the Eligibility Test i.e. NTA UGC NET Exam. Candidates only need to be present for both JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor papers.

