ugc net: ugc net admit card 2021: ugc net admit card 2021 latest update, check these details on hall ticket

UGC Net Admission 2021 Latest Update: According to the revised UGC NET 2021 exam schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exams will now start from October 17. Candidates who did not appear in the UGC NET exam in December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will appear in the National Eligibility Test (NET exam 2021) to be held in October. All these candidates are now waiting for UGC NET admission, which will expire soon.



Admission tickets for NET exam will be uploaded on ugcnet.nta.nic.in on the official website of NET UGC NET. UGC Net Hall Tickets (UGC Net Admission 2021) can be issued anytime between 9th to 11th October. Although, the NTA has not yet announced the date of issuance of tickets but according to the previous pattern the tickets are uploaded on the website one week before the exam.

According to the new exam schedule, the exams will now start from 17 October 2021 and end on 25 October 2021. However, a detailed datesheet has not been released for which subject the exam will be held. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Once the admission card is issued, the candidates should download it from the website and cross check the required details. It includes Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Center Name, Center Code, Roll Number, Category, Gender, Date of Birth, Subject of Examination, Date and Time of Examination, Important Notice, Official Signatory (Secretary / Director), Address of Candidate, Application Number, Photo and Signature Etc. If there are any discrepancies, candidates can contact the helpline number 011-69227700 011-40759000 or e-mail [email protected]

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET mentioned above.

Step 2: On the main page, see the Important Links section.

Step 3: Here, the link ‘UGC Net December 2020 / June 2021 Admission Card’ will be activated.

Step 4: Click on that link and enter the login credentials and click Submit.

Step 5: UGC Net Admission will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and print it out for further reference.

