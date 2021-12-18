ugc net: ugcnet 2021 Phase 2 Schedule issued on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2021 Phase 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for UGC NET 2021 Phase II. Candidates who had applied for the National Eligibility Test (NET Exam 2021) for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles can now visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in in Phase-II. You can check the exam date and important information of the subjects.



Exams for NTA UGC NET 2021 Phase-II will be conducted from 24th December to 27th December 2021. According to the official notification published on the website, the examinations will be conducted in 5 subjects namely Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi and Sanskrit. Exam date and shift information can be seen in the notice. The direct link of UGC NET Phase-2 is given below.

See UGC NET Phase-2 subject and exam date here

Bengali Group 1 and 2 – 24 December 2021

Kannada, Hindi Group 1 and 2 – 26 December 2021

Sanskrit and Home Science – 27 December 2021

The exam will be held in two shifts

The UGC NET Phase-II exams will be conducted on 24, 26 and 27 December 2021 in Computer Based Testing (CBT) mode. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of the examination will be 180 minutes and no break will be given in Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Exam dates for these subjects will be announced soon

NTA, UGC NET Announcement and Admission Card for the first phase 04 NET subjects (Social Work, Oriya, Telugu and Labor Welfare) 04 NET subjects (postponed due to Hurricane Javada) and card details in the remaining 02 NET subjects (Geography and Sociology) Phase II Will be posted on his website soon. After issuing the admission card, will be able to download from the official website.

