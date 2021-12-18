ugc net: ugcnet 2021 Phase 2 Schedule issued on ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Highlights
- Important Notice of NTA UGC NET issued.
- The UGC NET Phase-2 exam will start from December 24.
- Check the date and time of the exam here.
Exams for NTA UGC NET 2021 Phase-II will be conducted from 24th December to 27th December 2021. According to the official notification published on the website, the examinations will be conducted in 5 subjects namely Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi and Sanskrit. Exam date and shift information can be seen in the notice. The direct link of UGC NET Phase-2 is given below.
Also read: SSC Exam 2022-23 Calendar Release, Find Out The Recruitment Schedule With SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS
See UGC NET Phase-2 subject and exam date here
Bengali Group 1 and 2 – 24 December 2021
Kannada, Hindi Group 1 and 2 – 26 December 2021
Sanskrit and Home Science – 27 December 2021
The exam will be held in two shifts
The UGC NET Phase-II exams will be conducted on 24, 26 and 27 December 2021 in Computer Based Testing (CBT) mode. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of the examination will be 180 minutes and no break will be given in Paper 1 and Paper 2.
Also read: UPTET 2021 Exam Date: UPTET exam may take place on this day, see possible dates and updates
Exam dates for these subjects will be announced soon
NTA, UGC NET Announcement and Admission Card for the first phase 04 NET subjects (Social Work, Oriya, Telugu and Labor Welfare) 04 NET subjects (postponed due to Hurricane Javada) and card details in the remaining 02 NET subjects (Geography and Sociology) Phase II Will be posted on his website soon. After issuing the admission card, will be able to download from the official website.
UGC NET Phase-2 Exam Schedule Notice
Official website link
#ugc #net #ugcnet #Phase #Schedule #issued #ugcnetntanicin
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.