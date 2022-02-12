Education

ugc news: UGC Notice: Important Notice issued by UGC regarding opening of Universities, Colleges and Offline Classes – Important Notice issued by ugc to reopen colleges and universities, check the guidelines

UGC Important Note: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued an important notice regarding resumption of universities and colleges across the country. The UGC has allowed universities and colleges to conduct examinations and classes, offline or online, in mixed mode during this period, subject to strict adherence to the Corona Virus (COVID 19) regulations.

The UGC said in a notice that the Commission (UGC) had issued guidelines for the revision of academic calendars, examinations and operating procedures (SOPs) required for resumption of higher education institutions in the wake of the Covid-19 situation. All the guidelines from 29 April 2020 to 13 December 2021 can be viewed on the UGC website.

The notice further states, “The HEI Campus may be opened in accordance with the guidelines issued from time to time by the Central / State Governments or the competent authorities, taking into account the conditions of COVID19 in their respective areas.” Classes and exams can be conducted offline or online or in mixed mode, following the Kovid protocol.

Colleges and universities across the country have been closed for nearly two years due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Authorities decided to reopen the educational institution in December, but the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new Omicron type increased the number of infected cases, leading to the resumption of colleges and universities. However, in the meantime, many universities and colleges have already resumed offline classes across the country. Delhi University has decided to reopen its campus for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from February 17.

