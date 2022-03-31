UGC president says – CUET will give equal opportunity to all board students – CUET will give equal opportunity to all board students

Jagdish Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), said on Tuesday that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) board would not remove the relevance of the exams or promote a “coaching culture”. He said that the admission process for the degree course would not be a hassle for the students of the state board but it would give equal opportunity to all the students. Kumar said the National Testing Agency (NTA) would consider holding CUET twice a year from next session.NTA is responsible for organizing the CUET. Kumar said CUET’s work would not be limited to admissions in central universities, as many reputed private universities have indicated that they are willing to use the combined entrance test marks for admission to undergraduate courses.

“The CUET will be conducted only once earlier this year, but the NTA will consider conducting examinations at least twice a year from the next session. Want to join and are willing to enroll students through CUET.

Eight deemed-to-be (deemed) universities, including the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Jamia Hamdard, have indicated their readiness to use CUET scores to enroll students in undergraduate courses. .

Kumar had announced last week that it is mandatory to use CUET marks for admission in 45 central universities and not 12th standard and central universities can set their own minimum eligibility criteria.

Asked if the exam would promote “coaching culture” for undergraduate courses, Kumar said, “Coaching is not required for the exam, so there is no question of promoting coaching culture.” This exam will be based entirely on 12th syllabus. Many students are worried that the questions in the 11th syllabus will also be asked in the exam, so the clear answer is ‘no’.

“There will be no harm to the students of the state board and the examination will give equal opportunity to the students of all the boards,” Kumar said. Students from different economic backgrounds, from different parts of the country and from rural backgrounds taking exams in regional languages ​​will get equal opportunities.

“Universities will still use board exams as eligibility criteria,” he said. Some universities may choose to make 60 per cent compulsory and some 70 per cent compulsory, so there is no question of board examinations being irrelevant. But the tendency to insist on getting 100% marks will definitely be less. The chances of a student not getting admission in a good college even after getting 98% marks will definitely decrease after this.

The NTA has announced that the application process for CUET for undergraduate courses in central universities will start from April 2. The agency said CUET would offer a single window to students seeking admission to any central university across the country. She said that CUET (UG) -2022 will be conducted in the form of computer based test (CBT).

