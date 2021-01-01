UGC Recruitment Notification 2021: UGC has issued notification for recruitment, know here how to apply

UGC Recruitment Notification: University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Director for Inter-University Center for Teacher Education, Banaras Hindu University (IUC-TE, BHU), Varanasi. All interested candidates can submit application through online mode till 15 October 2021. The last date for offline mode submission is 26 October 2021.

Persons working in Government Departments and Autonomous Organizations should apply through proper channel with vigilance clearance. Talking about the salary received in the recruitment done under UGC Director Recruitment 2021, it will be equal to the Vice Chancellors of Central Universities.

The application form is to be filled online and the print out of the complete application form along with all necessary documents from the website is to be sent to the UGC through proper channel. The application form can be filled online at https://www.ugc.ac.in/jobs. Candidates are requested to refer the application process available on the above website.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway has issued notification for more than 400 posts, 10th pass can apply

Mere filling of the online form does not mean that the application has been submitted. Applicants are requested to fill the online form, take a print out of the PDF file generated by the online software and its hard copy through proper channel to the Joint Secretary (Inter-University Centre), University Grants Commission, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi-110002 Send along with the required documents. Incomplete applications and applications not in the prescribed format will not be considered. Applications received after the due date will not be considered. UGC will not be responsible for any postal delay.

The University Grants Commission reserves the right to make appointments or not to fill up the post and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final. No Objection Certificate from the current employer is required to be submitted. In addition, consent to allow the period of deputation from the present employer will also have to be submitted. The direct link to check the notification is https://recruitment.ugc.ac.in/download/advertisementofdirectoriuctebhu.pdf.

UPSC: After becoming an IAS officer, Pratyaya Amrit brought Bihar on the path of progress, know his story