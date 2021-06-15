UGC Revised NET JRF Selection Procedure for Schedule Caste Students





UGC NET 2021/CSIR NET Nationwide Fellowship for SC Candidates (NFSC): As per the most recent notification, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had modified the choice process for the identification of candidates for award of “Nationwide Fellowship for Scheduled Caste college students” (NFSC) for analysis resulting in award of M.Phil/Ph.D. The revised pointers had been efficient from 1st April 2020, i.e., for the choice yr 2020-21 and onward. As per the revised choice process –‘The choice for the award of fellowship to college students can be made on the idea of advantage of every UGC-NET-JRF or CSIR-NET-JRF examinations and the candidates, who’ve already secured admission and qualify NET examination can be given choice.’

LIST OF CANDIDATES NATIONAL FELLOWSHIP FOR SCHEDULED CASTE STUDENTS (NFSC 2020-21) – June 2020 CYCLE

On the idea of Joint CSIR-UGC-NET- June, 2020 Examination performed in November, 2020, solely 407 candidates have been discovered eligible for award of NFSC. The record of provisional chosen candidates is hooked up herewith.

Obtain Checklist of Candidates Nationwide Fellowship for Scheduled Caste (NFSC 2020-21)

It could be famous that e-Certificates of Eligibility for Assistant Professor have already been uploaded on https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The fellowship can be payable from the date of situation of the results of Joint CSIR-UGCNET- June, 2020 Examination i.e. 24th April 2021 (in case, the candidate is already pursuing M.Phil/Ph.D) OR from the precise date of becoming a member of M.Phil/Ph.D, whichever is later. Due to this fact, if a candidate has already taken admission, for M.Phil./Ph.D via common and full time mode, in any UGC recognised College/Establishment and her/his roll quantity is given within the record, she/he ought to apply for fellowship inside three months solely.

The recognized candidates who haven’t taken admission/registration are suggested to get admission and registration for common and full-time M.Phil/Ph.D in a UGC recognised College/Establishment on the first obtainable alternative however not later than three years from the date of situation of award letter.

For claiming the fellowship the candidates are suggested to fill within the ‘Verification Type cum Becoming a member of Report’ and submit it to the officers involved of their establishments. The verification kind shall be duly signed/countersigned by the scholar, the Information, the Head of Division and the Registrar of College/Director of Institute.

Central Sector Scheme of Nationwide Fellowship for SC Students (Efficient from April 2019)

Let’s have a look at the Tips of the Nationwide Fellowship for SC Students Scheme:

Scope of the Scheme for SC Candidates:

Nationwide Fellowship Scheme for offering fellowship to Scheduled Caste college students was launched throughout the monetary yr 2005-06 to supply alternatives to them for pursuing larger training resulting in MPhil/Ph.D levels in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering & Expertise streams.

The scheme is open to candidates who belong to Scheduled Caste and who’ve appeared and certified the CBSE/NTA UGC NET JRF/ CSIR NET JRF throughout 2018 (June 2018 and December 2018 and onwards). The candidates must be pursuing common and full time MPhil and Ph.D levels in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering & Expertise.

NUMBER OF FELLOWSHIPS

This scheme supplies for 2000 fellowships (1500 Junior Analysis Fellow for Humanities/ Social Sciences stream arid 500 Junior Analysis Fellow for Science and Engineering & Expertise stream).

TENURE OF FELLOWSHIP

Tenure of fellowship is 5 years. It commences from the date of declaration of the award of his fellowship or from the dale of admission in MPhil/Ph.D or from the date of becoming a member of the MPhil/Ph.D whichever is later.

The awardee is required to get admission and registration for common and full time MPhil/Ph.D in College/ Establishment/ Faculty acknowledged by UGC on the first obtainable alternative however no later than one yr from the award of this fellowship.

Eligibility for SC Candidates:

A candidate has to meet the next circumstances to be eligible for award of his fellowship:

The candidate ought to belong to SC and will have certified the (CBSE/NTA UGC NET JRF/ CSIR NET JRF within the yr of choice. OnIy such candidates who’ve already accomplished their Publish commencement course or equal Masters Examination on the time of making use of NTA UGC NET JRF/ CSIR NET JRF can be thought of for this award. Students chosen beneath this scheme shall not be entitled to different advantages beneath (UGC scheme or another advantages from Central or State authorities or our bodies much like UGC providing comparable profit. Upgradation of Junior Analysis Fellowship (JRF) to Senior Analysis Fellowship (SRF) shall be performed as per UGC guidelines relevant within the case of UGC-NET-JRF candidates. Fellowship payable to the coed shall not exceed 60 months in any case. Cost of the fellowship shall he regulated as per UGC-NET-JRF scheme and no extension of any variety can be entertained. Workers of any College/Faculty/Instructional establishment/Central/State/UT Authorities shall be excluded from availing the fellowship, even when they’re on examine depart or Additional Extraordinary Depart (EOL) to pursue M.Phil./Ph.D course. Transgender candidaes are eligible beneath the scheme.

Period of Fellowship & Cost of Fellowship:

Title after all Most Period Admissibility of JRF and SRF JRF SRF M.Phil 2 years 2 years Nil Ph.D 5 years or until submission of PH.D. thesis, whichever is earlier 2 years Remaining 3 years M.Phil. + Ph.D. 5 years from graduation of Fellowship until submission of PH.D. thesis, whichever is earlier 2 years Remaining 3 years

Quantity of Fellowships

The charges of fellowship for JRF and SRF can be at par with the UGC Fellowship (w.e.f 01.12.2014). Presently these charges are as follows:

Fellowship in Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences JRF/ SRF @ Rs.25,000/- p.m. for preliminary two years @ Rs.28,000/- pm. for remaining tenure Contingency for Humanities & Social Sciences @ Rs.10,000/- p.a. for preliminary two years (JRF) @ Rs.20,500/- p.a. for remaining tenure (SRF) Contingency for Sciences, Engineering & Expertise @ Rs.12,000/- p.a. for preliminary two years (JRF) @ Rs.25,000/- p.a. for remaining tenure (SRF) Escorts/Reader help (All topics) @ Rs.2,000/- p.m. in circumstances of bodily and visually handicapped candidates HRA (All Topics) As per Authorities of India Norms

The fellowship quantity shall be disbursed by UGC immediately into the checking account of the Awardee. The fellowship is payable for a most interval of 5 years As soon as the candidate begins receiving the fellowship, the Establishment shall be certain that all of the claims for Fellowship, HRA and contingency are obtained commonly by them and the info is uploaded by them in a time-bound method on scholarship portal on month-to-month foundation (earlier than fifteenth of each month).

The Home Lease Allowance (HRA) can be on the UGC sample and can be payable to these college students who aren’t supplied with hostel lodging. In case hostel lodging supplied by the College/establishment is refused, the coed will forfeit his declare of HRA, different services comparable to medical services, depart together with maternity depart can be ruled as per the rules of the UGC in case of their fellowship programme.

LEAVE:

1. Depart for most interval of 30 Days in a yr along with public vacation could also be taken by the candidate. Nevertheless, they aren’t entitled to another trip, comparable to summer season, winter and pooja holidays.

2. Candidates are eligible for maternity/ paternity depart at full charges of the fellowship as per Govt. of India guidelines as soon as throughout the tenure of the award.

3. Tutorial Depart: The Fellow could also be allowed educational depart (with out fellowship and different emoluments) for a interval not exceeding one yr throughout the tenure of award for educational/ instructing task/ overseas go to in reference to analysis work.

The expenditure on journey can’t be claimed for UGC. The interval of depart with out fellowship can be counted in direction of the tenure.

If the awardee needs to use for another fellowship/ paid task/ examination performed by a public physique throughout the tenure of the fellowship, he/she isn’t required to acquire NOC from UGC. In case of choice, the candidate could be required to tender resignation from the Nationwide Fellowship for SCs.

Be aware: All type of depart shall be permitted by the College/ Institute/ Faculty.

Aadhaar Seeding:

Cost of fellowship and another admissible allowance shall be made to beneficiaries via their checking account on DBT mode. The Ministry of Social Justice vide notification quantity 428 dated February 16, 2017 has notified Aadhaar as establish doc beneath Part 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016 for all scholarship/fellowship schemes.

Procedure for launch of the grant by UGC:

(i) The fellowship quantity shall be disbursed to the awardee on Director Profit Switch (DBT) foundation. The method of updating month-to-month affirmation with respect to the awardees by the host establishment and funds thereof is being carried out on a devoted net portal https://scholarship.canarabank.in/AdminLogin.aspx.

(ii) Checking account variety of the beneficiaries can be validated via PFMS for creating of beneficiary ID.

(iii) Video tutorial and pointers for working the online portal is on the market on UGC web site and could also be referred for use.

(iv) Genuineness of the Schedule Caste certificates furnished by the awardee shall be verified by the involved College/Establishment earlier than the small print are up to date on the net portal.

(v) The involved College/Establishment shall additionally be certain that the awardee isn’t availing another fellowship/mission from another organisation on the time of choice and fulfills all the opposite circumstances as laid within the pointers.

(vi) The man will undertake common full time analysis work beneath the permitted information in a topic chosen by him/her and permitted by the college/choice committee.

(vii) In case any candidate is discovered to have obtained fellowship via fraudulent means or supplied incorrect info, the college/establishment might cancel his/her fellowship beneath intimation to the UGC.

Resignation and Switch:

(i) If any Fellow resigns or relinquishes the fellowship earlier than the tip of the tenure, info could also be submitted by the involved college/establishment on the designated net portal itself and cease fee hyperlink could also be used on the time of month-to-month affirmation.

(ii) Switch of analysis place can be allowed solely as soon as throughout your entire tenure. Switch may be made by the involved college/establishment itself on the designated net portal via the involved hyperlink obtainable therein.

Cancellation of Award:

The fellowship is liable to cancellation, in case of:

-Misconduct.

-Unsatisfactory progress of analysis work.

-Candidate is later discovered ineligible.

-Candidate is already availing scholarship/fellowship from another sources.

-Candidate if discovered employed throughout the M.Phil/ Ph.D analysis.

-Any false info furnished by the applicant or any fraudulent exercise by the Scholar/ Fellow/ Analysis Awardee.