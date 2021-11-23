UGC Scholarship 2021: Good News! These UGC Scholarship 2021 schemes are offering an opportunity to earn Rs.

Highlights UGC has launched Scholarship 2021 application.

A good amount will be available every month through four schemes.

Opportunity to get scholarship up to Rs. 7800 per month.

UGC Scholarship 2021: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has started applications for four scholarship schemes for college and university academic session 2021-22 students. As per the instructions issued by the University Grants Commission, interested and eligible students can apply online through the official website National Scholarship Portal (NSP), Scholarships.gov.in. The last date to submit online application is November 30, 2021.



The last date for re-application and verification by the institute in case of any inconsistency or error in the application filled by the students is 15th December, 2021. Below is the official instructions and direct link to apply online.

In a notice issued on November 22, UGC stated that there are 4 major scholarship schemes for college and university students for the academic year 2021-22 (UGC Scholarship 2021). These include Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship, PG Scholarship, Ishan Uday Special Scholarship and PG Scholarship Professional Courses. The UGC further said, ‘The guidelines for each scheme can be viewed on the National Scholarship Portal i.e. NSP.

UGC Scholarship 2021 will receive this amount

Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl – Rs. 36200 per annum (for two years).

PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders – Rs. 3100 per month (for two years).

Ishaan Uday Special Scholarship for Northeast Region – Rs. 5400 per month for General Degree Courses and Rs. 7800 per month.

PG Scholarship for SC, ST Candidates Professional Courses – Rs. 7800 per month for ME, MTech courses, Rs. 4500 per month for other courses.

How to apply for UGC Scholarship 2021: Check here

Step 1: Visit the official site of National Scholarship Portal, Scholarships.gov.in.

Step 1: Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Step 1: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter login details.

Step 1: Enter the details and scholarship plan for which you want to apply.

Step 1: Click on Submit and your registration will be completed.

Step 1: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for the next requirement.

UGC Scholarship 2021 Notice

Online application link