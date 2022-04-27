UGC: UGC chairman says students should be careful when choosing a university for higher education abroad – ugc advises students to be careful when choosing a foreign university

The University Grants Commission of India (UGC India) has issued a notice advising people to exercise caution when choosing universities for higher studies abroad. UGC president Jagdish Kumar recently told ANI that students should be a little smarter when choosing foreign educational institutions as students were having difficulty returning abroad during the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Speaking to ANI, Jagdish Kumar said, “We issue notices to students to be careful while entering the country.” As we have seen recently, the Corona epidemic has made it very difficult for students to complete their studies. He could not return to China for education. The UGC also pointed out the problem of students going abroad to study in inferior institutions and facing the problem of degree equality.

The issue of degree equality brings constraints on students’ careers when choosing for further study. Jagdish Kumar said that another major problem is that when students go abroad and study in low quality institutions, the issue of degree equality comes up which can make it difficult for students to continue their higher education. You will be able to get employment. Speaking about the students returning to Ukraine, the UGC president said, “We have also seen how 18,000 students were recently airlifted from Ukraine. We have issued a public notice advising students to exercise caution.