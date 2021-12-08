UGC: UGC Releases List of Institutions Offering Online Courses for November Session, Check Here – UGC Releases List of Approved Heis for Offering Online Programs for November Session

Highlights Announced the list of institutes providing online courses.

The UGC compiled the list based on the applications received.

The last date of admission is 15th December, 2021.

The University Grants Commission has released a list of approved higher education institutions for offering online courses for 2021-22. The list of universities can be checked by visiting UGC’s official website ugc.ac.in. Based on the applications received, the Commission has published a list of eligible higher education institutions. Courses under the jurisdiction of the regulatory authority have been considered on the basis of communication / recommendations received from the concerned regulatory authority.



Two universities – Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad (Deemed University) and GLA University, Mathura (Private University) have been included in the list to offer open and distance learning programs and online programs for the academic session. For 2021-22, both institutions will offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The last date of admission for the academic session will be notified by the Commission and within fifteen days after that the educational institutions will upload the details of admission. The last date of admission for the academic session November 2021 is December 15, 2021. The academic session will be from November 2021 to January 2026.

Click on this link to view the list



