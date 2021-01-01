UGC: UGC SWAYAM Exam 2021: UGC Self Exam on 28th and 29th August, here is the registration link – ugc announced the dates of Self Exam 2021 on swayam.gov.in, check notice

UGC Self Exam 2021: The University Grants Commission has announced the dates of the Young Aspiring Minds Exam 2021 (SWAYAM exam) Active Learning of Study Web. Examinations for non-technical courses at undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) level will be held on 28th and 29th August 2021.



UGC has issued notice on its official website www.ugc.ac.in announcing the date of self examination and registration. Students who have studied non-technical courses under UG and PG MOOC courses in January-April, 2021 semester on self platform can register to appear for the exam.

Where and when to register (UGC SWAYAM registration)

The UGC has written to the vice-chancellors of all universities and colleges asking students to register themselves. To register, one has to visit examform.swayam.gov.in site. The last date for online registration is August 12.

The NTA has set up more than 100 examination centers

Self Examination 2021 will be conducted by National Examination Agency, NTA. As per the instructions issued by the commission, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has set up examination centers in a total of 121 cities across the country. “All universities are requested to keep in mind their own exam dates when scheduling their university exams.”

Registration fee

Candidates who have taken admission in any of the 276 courses on the SWAYAM platform can register for the SWAYAM August Exam 2021. Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of one thousand rupees for each course. According to the notification issued by the UGC, the examination will be conducted for the January-April session semester.

Pass marks

A minimum of 40% marks is required to pass the exam. After this, the students will get a certificate from the Ministry of Education. However, candidates should note that they should not choose the same date and time slot for more than one course.

UGC Self Exam 2021 Information

