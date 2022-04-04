UGC warns students! UGC has warned students about admission to Annamalai University

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned students not to take any of the distance learning courses offered by Annamalai University in Tamil Nadu. In this regard, the UGC has stated that the university does not have the mandatory approval of the regulator of higher education. The UGC has issued a notice stating that all ODL courses offered by the university are invalid and the university alone is responsible for the impact on students’ careers.UGC Secretary Rajneesh Jain said, “The UGC has observed that Annamalai University is conducting distance learning programs and teaching free and distance learning (ODL) courses to students without the approval of UGC. This is a complete violation of UGC. -2017 They created and amended it from time to time and the UGC (Open, Distance Learning and Online Learning) Rules-2020.

As per the rules, no higher education institution can teach any subject through open and distance education system without the approval of UGC. “Annamalai University was allowed to offer any course in ODL format only for the academic session 2014-15 and no course offered thereafter under ODL is recognized,” the commission said. Therefore, all the ODL courses offered by the university are illegal and the university is responsible for the impact on the career of the students.

Jain said, “The general public, students and other stakeholders are warned by this public notice that Annamalai should not take admission in any of the courses offered by the University, Tamil Nadu through ODL mode. Lack of identification can lead to career suspension for students enrolled in such courses. Annamalai University has not commented on the matter.

