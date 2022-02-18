Education

UGC.

UGC.
UGC.

UGC.

UGC NET candidates are eagerly awaiting their results. Today, the results may be announced on February 18. UGC NET Result 2021 will be published on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can view the results only from this website. To check the results, candidates just need to log in by submitting their application number and date of birth.

UGC and NTA are rapidly working together on the results of the National Eligibility Test (NET), UGC President Professor M Jagdesh Kumar said on Wednesday. We want the UGC NET results to be announced in the next one to two days.

The results are expected to be announced today. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for every information. Candidates can get results, cut off and certificate only from the official website.

UGC NET Result 2021 can be checked directly from this link

Candidates can view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.
Direct link to UGC NET 2021 results

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had merged the National Eligibility Test (NET) exams for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. About 12.67 lakh candidates are registered for this cycle of UGC NET. UGC-NET was conducted for 81 subjects at 837 centers spread across 239 cities across the country.

Students awaiting results can use the UGC NET 2021 Answer Key to calculate their temporary marks. The answer key of the eligibility test has already been uploaded on the official website. The final answer key will also be released with the result or after its announcement.

