ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET 2021 Latest Update: UGC NET Form Filled, View New Notification, Process Started Now – ugc net 2021 Latest News

Highlights New Notice of NTA UGC NET 2021 issued.

Opportunity for application correction is available till 12th September.

The UGC NET exam will be held in October 2021.

UGC Net 2021 Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important notice of UGC NET 2021. Candidates who have applied for the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2021) for December 2020 and June 2021 can check the new instructions by visiting the NTA’s official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.



In fact, the NTA has given a chance to all those candidates who had applied for the UGC NET exam to correct their application. The update window of UGC NET has been opened from September 07 at 4.30 pm. Candidates are given time till 11.50 pm on September 12 to amend their application.

According to the official notice, ‘All the candidates registered for the examination are advised to visit the website and verify their details. They are further advised to correct their respective registration forms, where they are incorrect or incomplete. ‘

The update window will close on September 12, 2021, and no amendment will be considered by the NTA under any circumstances thereafter. All candidates wishing to modify the application are required to pay an additional fee while crediting online through credit or debit card or net banking or UPI or Paytm wallet.

The online application process for the UGC NET exam started from August 10 and the last date to apply was September 5 at 11:50 pm. According to the new exam schedule, the UGC NET 2021 exam date will now be held between 6 to 8 October and 17 to 19 October. Exam dates have been changed due to conflicts in some exam schedules on October 10.

