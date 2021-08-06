‘Ugh’: Life at Andrew Cuomo’s Hometown Newspaper

Mr. Seiler described Mr. Cuomo as the Shakespearean figure whose “greatest skills or attributes are so inexplicably linked to their faults and sins.” He added: “What makes him a formidable worker of the political machinery also makes him a control freak who hates investigations he does not control.”

Updated August 6, 2021, 6:12 p.m. ET

When Mr. Cuomo was Attorney General, Mr. Lyons wrote an unflattering article about him. After he appeared, Mr. Cuomo called Mr. Lyons. “I made the mistake,” he said, of allowing Mr. Cuomo to abstain on the call. “Then he started yelling at me and really saying things that weren’t right. “

After a while, Mr. Lyons recalls, he said, “I’ve had enough – I’m not listening to you anymore” and suggested that Mr. Cuomo call his supervisor, which Mr. Cuomo did quickly before. that Mr. Lyons cannot give the supervisor a head held high. “And he also started yelling and threatening him,” Mr. Lyons said. The lesson he said, “I’ll never let this guy date me again.”

Mr Azzopardi, who has worked in the administration for nine years, said: “I cannot tell you what the governor did or did not do” when he was attorney general.

Commenting on the recording, Mr Azzopardi said: “Sometimes you like being able to explain the context without carefully looking at every word you say.” He added: “It’s no different here than in any other political organization.”