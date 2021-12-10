UIDAI gives facility of online updation in Aadhaar Card, but these things can be changed only offline, know- what is the way Gives the facility of online updation in Aadhaar Card, but these things can only be changed offline, know what is the method

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides the facility to update the Aadhaar card. Many things in Aadhaar can be easily updated online, but some have to be changed offline and for this you may have to visit your Aadhaar service center. Let’s know about this:

Name, Address, Date of Birth, Age, Gender, Mobile Number and E-mail ID can be updated in Aadhar card online, whereas one has to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra to get Biometric Updated. Biometric updates include retina i.e. iris, finger print meaning fine fingerprints and photograph. After filling the required form and submitting it at the center, the UIDAI officials will verify it and update the new biometric data. However, a fee of up to Rs 100 plus GST is charged for this service.

A woman arrived in Gurugram, Haryana to get the Aadhar card for her newborn child. (Express Archive photo: Manoj Kumar).

No special documents are required during the biometric update, as your retina is scanned by a machine, fingerprints are taken and photos are taken with the centrally mounted camera. It takes up to 90 days for the photo to be updated in the Aadhar card.

By the way, in the ‘My Aadhaar’ section on the home page of the UIDAI website uidai.gov.in, you get the facility to update Aadhaar data. Apart from this, you can also check the status of your Aadhaar, while the track record or history of amendments made in Aadhaar can also be checked.

Please note that Aadhaar is for every Indian citizen. It is made from newborn to senior citizen. Now apart from the paper Aadhar card, e-Aadhaar i.e. its soft copy also comes. Along with this, PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) Aadhar cards have also started coming. Since they are reprinted on polyvinyl chloride cards (a variety of stronger plastic cards), they last longer than paper ones. There is no possibility of cutting, tearing, rotting or spoiling quickly. By paying Rs 50 (inclusive of GST and speed post charges), any person can ask for PVC copy of his Aadhar / PVC Aadhar card. To place an order, the user has to give his Aadhaar number or EID.