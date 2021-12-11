UIDAI: If you feel hassle or difficulty in keeping the physical copy of Aadhaar Card then you can go paperless by these ways – Aadhaar Card If you feel any hassle or difficulty in keeping a physical copy of it, then you can get paperless facility in these ways

Aadhar Card has become an important document for every citizen in the country. From taking ration and SIM card to rail travel, it comes in handy. But many people consider it a hassle or problem to carry it everywhere. Some are apprehensive about the fear of losing it. If you also feel these things, then you can get the facility of Aadhaar by going paperless in some simple ways.

mAadhaar: mAadhaar app can be used anytime anywhere in India. mAadhaar is much more than Aadhar card in one wallet. The mAadhaar profile is accepted by airports and railways as a valid ID proof. There are various advantages of mAadhaar app. For example, through this you can get the number of the lost Aadhar card. Can show it in offline mode.

Not only this, you can also update the address in Aadhaar with or without documents through mAadhaar. With the help of mAadhaar, you can lock and secure your Aadhar or Biometrics. Can share paperless KYC and use Aadhaar SMS service in offline mode etc.

eAadhaar: It is a password protected (secure) electronic copy of your Aadhar card with UIDAI’s digital signature. According to the Aadhaar Act, e-Aadhaar is equal to the physical copy of the Aadhar card for all necessary purposes. More details on the validity of e-Aadhaar can be found in the UIDAI circular. E-Aadhaar can be downloaded from the UIDAI website. You can save it in the form of PDF, scanned image or photo on your phone, pen drive, PC, laptop, tab, mail or cloud space.

However, to open the e-Aadhaar downloaded from the UIDAI website, a software named ‘Adobe Reader’ is required, while the password to access it is the first four letters of your name and the year of birth. Combination happens. Suppose your name is Suresh Kumar (SURESH KUMAR) and you were born in the year 1990. In this case the password of your e-Aadhaar will be SURE1990.