UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Aadhar card making body has Invite application to fill these posts, know where to full detail in hindi

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Unique Identification Authority of India, UIDAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Private Secretary & Others. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can visit official web site of UIDAIuidai.gov.in You can apply through online. The last date to apply for these posts is till September 23, 2021.

15 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. Recruitment to the below mentioned posts will be on deputation (Foreign Service tesm) basis from amongst suitable and eligible officers for appointment to various Regional Offices. The complete details including eligibility, selection process are given below. As per the notification, UIDAI will recruit candidates for the posts in its regional offices in Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Ranchi.

Candidates have to send the filled application form to each location official notification application form to the respective address. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UIDAI. The eligibility is different for different posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check https://uidai.gov.in/about-uidai/work-with-uidai/current-vacancies.html to know what are the eligibility to apply for the post.

Through this recruitment process, 7 posts of Private Secretary, 3 posts of Deputy Director, 3 posts of Section Officer and 2 posts of Assistant Accounts Officer are to be filled. UIDAI said that interested candidates can fill their application in the prescribed proforma and send it to the ADG (HR) of their respective regional office. Also, candidates can visit the official website of UIDAI to get detailed information on how to apply. http://www.uidai.gov.in can go on.

