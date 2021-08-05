UIDAI Said Each 12 digit unique number is not the original Aadhar card – Beware! Each 12 digit unique number is not the original Aadhar card

Aadhar card is a very important government document. Aadhar card contains many important information of the user. This is the reason that many works remain incomplete without it, whether it is government schemes or the admission of a child in school.

Any unknown person can be easily identified through Aadhaar. This is possible through Aadhaar verification. You must verify Aadhaar before hiring a domestic servant, driver or tenant.

You can easily do Aadhaar Verification sitting at home. You do not need to go anywhere for this. You can identify whether the Aadhaar number is real or fake sitting at home because many people use fake Aadhaar numbers to commit fraud.

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuing body of the Aadhar card, every 12-digit unique number cannot be an Aadhar card number. The Aadhar card must be verified before accepting it as a proof of identity of the card holder. This will help in avoiding fraud.

Verify Aadhaar like this:-

– For Aadhaar verification, users will first have to visit www.uidai.gov.in

After this, you have to go to the ‘Aadhaar Services’ section on ‘My Aadhaar’

Here you have to click on ‘Verify Aadhaar Number’. After which a new page will open.

Click on ‘Verify’ by entering Aadhaar Number and Security Code here

After this the information of the Aadhar card holder will start showing on the screen.





