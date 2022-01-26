UIDAI took this big decision, crores of Aadhar card holders will benefit check details

You will get all the facilities related to Aadhar card at 114 new service centers of UIDAI. The biggest thing in this is that these service centers will open 7 days a week from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

UIDAI Aadhaar Card : The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has planned to open 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities of the country. At these centers of UIDAI, all the services related to Aadhaar will be provided to the people at one place. Information about this was given by tweeting from UIDAI’s Twitter handle.

Let us tell you that there are more than 35 thousand Aadhaar centers across the country. Which are being operated with the help of banks, post offices, BSNL and state governments. But the new 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras that will be opened by UIDAI will be operated by itself. Let us know what facilities you will get at these service centers.

Aadhar card is very important document – Aadhar card has become a very important document. Aadhar card with unique ID number is issued by UIDAI to all the citizens of the country, which contains many information related to you along with biometrics. At the same time, without Aadhar card, benefits of government schemes and banking facilities cannot be taken. Along with this, Aadhar card is also being used as an identity card.

These services will be available at Aadhar Seva Kendra – You will get all the facilities related to Aadhar card at 114 new service centers of UIDAI. Along with this, you can get Aadhaar card made at Aadhaar Seva Kendra, you can get the benefits of all the facilities like name, address change, mobile number update in Aadhaar.

Online Appointment for Aadhar Services – With the Aadhaar Seva Kendra project, UIDAI has launched online appointment booking facility for the customers. All Aadhaar Seva Kendras run by UIDAI follow the Online Appointment System, where one can book an appointment for Aadhaar Enrollment or update at any convenient ASK.

You can visit the UIDAI website https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/bookappointment.aspx for online appointment for Aadhaar services. This service is completely free.