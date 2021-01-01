Ujjwala Yojana 2.0: PM Modi launches scheme for free LPG connection

PM Narendra Modi today launched the second phase of ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ from Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. In this program organized online, the scheme was launched by pressing the button. UP CM Yogi Adityanath attended the event in Mahoba district. He also presented certificates to 10 beneficiaries.

In the first phase of ‘Ujjwala Yojana’, a total of one crore 47 lakh 43 thousand 862 LPG connections have been provided free of cost to the poor families of Uttar Pradesh. The poor families left out in the first phase of Ujjwala scheme and not covered under the scheme will get benefits in the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. During this, the PM also talked to the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme. The PM said that this scheme was prepared to promote LPG, improve women’s health by saving them from chulha smoke.

Taking a jibe at the previous governments, Modi said on Tuesday that looking at the progress of the last seven and a half decades, it seems that there were some situations which could have been changed decades ago. He said- We are about to enter the 75th year of independence. In such a situation, if we look at the progress of the last seven and a half decades, we find that there were some situations which could have been changed many decades ago.

He said that there are many basic needs like house, electricity, water, toilet, cooking gas, road, hospital and school, for which the countrymen had to wait for decades for fulfillment. This is sad. Somebody has suffered the most because of this, then our mothers and sisters have taken it. Especially poor mothers and sisters have suffered.

It is noteworthy that on 1st May 2016, the first phase of Ujjwala Yojana was started from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. Under this, a target was set to distribute gas connections to the women of 5 crore poor families. In April 2018, the government expanded the coverage of the beneficiaries of the scheme to include 7 more categories of women. After this the number of beneficiaries increased to 8 crores. The government had also released funds for 1 crore additional LPG connections under the scheme this year. These additional connections are to be given to those poor families who could not join the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme.

Gas stove will be available free in the second phase

In the first phase of Ujjwala, the government used to provide financial assistance of Rs 1600 (deposit money) for LPG connection. Under this scheme, families getting gas connections could also take loans without interest for stoves and cylinders. In the second phase, apart from LPG connection, refilling of the first cylinder will also be free. Apart from this, gas stove will also be given free of cost.

In the second phase the rules have been simplified. No notary or affidavit will be required for KYC. Also, if people living in other places do not have a domicile certificate, then they will also get the option of self-declaration. Employed people and migrant laborers will get a big relief from this step.

Under the scheme, women above 18 years of age will get its benefit. SC, ST, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Most Backward Classes (MBC), Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes, Forest Dwellers, SECC Families or in Island and River Island as per 14-point declaration The people living there are within its purview. The condition is that there should not be any other gas connection of any company in the house.

These are the necessary documents for this

Except Assam and Meghalaya, all other states are required to have eKYC. Aadhar card for proof of identity and address. (Not required for Assam and Meghalaya)

Ration card or a document containing the names of family members. Aadhar card of beneficiary and adult family members. Bank account number and IFSC. Passport size photo. If you know any other place in Aadhar card, you can voter card, driving license, bank statement, ration card, electricity / telephone bill (up to last 3 months), water bill, flat allotment / possession letter, LIC policy, house registration document, Lease agreement can also be used as address proof.

Application can be done like this

Open the website https://www.pmuy.gov.in/ujjwala2.html. Here you will see the option of 3 different gas companies Indane, HP and Bharat Gas. Click on Apply in front of a company. After clicking, you will be redirected to a company website. Fill the complete details here. All documents must be original.





