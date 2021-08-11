Ujjwala Yojana this is the necessary eligibility know what is self declaration

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0: The second phase of ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ has started. The special thing is that this time the beneficiaries will have to do very few formalities as compared to the first phase. This time the gas cylinder will be available without address only through self declaration. Migrant labor families will not be required to apply ration card or address proof.

Under this scheme, now needy families will now be able to take benefits by giving themselves verified applications. However, to apply for the Ujjwala scheme, there are many important eligibility conditions as before. The first condition is that the applicant should be only female and the age should be more than 18 years.

Women should come from BPL family and should not have LPG gas connection in the name of any of their family members. Ration card or address proof must be attached with the application form.

Here is the mode of application:-

First of all visit pmuy.gov.in/ujjwala2.html

Download the form from the option of Download Form

Now fill all the information asked in the form.

Submit this form and relevant documents at your nearest LPG center

After this the documents will be verified

After verification you will get LPG connection.

Let us tell you that this scheme was started in 2016. Under this, five crore women of families living below the poverty line will be given free cooking gas connections.

