UK aims to reduce shortage of truck drivers with visas by 2022

LONDON – Britain’s government, under mounting pressure to ease truck driver shortages and supply-chain issues that have left many supermarket shelves dry and gas pumps dry, said on Saturday it would hire thousands of foreign truck drivers. Offering temporary visa. Next year.

It also said military tanker truck drivers would be deployed across the country on Monday to help deliver gas to gas stations.

The government’s announcement a week ago that foreign truck drivers and poultry workers would be allowed to work in Britain for three months – an attempt to tide the country through Christmas – drew criticism from British business leaders and the public. British Chambers of Commerce President Ruby McGregor-Smith likened the move to “throwing a drop of water on a bonfire”.

Now, 300 foreign tanker truck drivers will be allowed to come immediately and work in the country till the end of March, the government said on Saturday. In addition, 4,700 food haulage drivers will be allowed to arrive from the end of October and stay till the end of February.