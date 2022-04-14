UK announces deal to send illegal migrants to Rwanda, says it is made possible by Brexit



The British government announced on Thursday that it would send illegal immigrants to Rwanda through its borders – to stop illegal immigration, which immediately drew criticism from left-wing politicians and activist groups.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the agreement with the East African country, saying it would allow anyone entering illegally, as well as any illegal immigrants arriving from January 1, to be transported to Rwanda.

Johnson said in a statement that the move was made possible by Britain’s exit from the European Union, which gave Britain greater control over its immigration policy.

“Our shared humanitarian-driven innovative approach and Brexit independence has made it possible to provide safe and legal avenues for asylum while disrupting the gangs’ business model, as this means that economic migrants will not take advantage of the asylum system.” Johnson said. “While those in real need will be adequately protected, including access to legal services, on arrival in Rwanda and given the opportunity to build a new life in that dynamic country supported by the funds we provide.”

British governments have consistently fought against illegal immigration from France across the English Channel. Immigrants will hide behind trucks or other vehicles crossing the channel between Calais and Dover – or in small boats across the channel, often organized by criminal gangs.

Johnson said seven out of 10 immigrants who came to Little Boas were men under the age of 40. Johnson says most have gone beyond “clearly safe countries, including Europe” where they could and should seek asylum.

More than 28,000 boats entered the UK in 2021, up from 8,500 in 2020 It has raised concerns about exploitation by gangs, the way cartels exploited the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border and the dangers to immigrants.

Johnson, in his speech, focused on the cost of illegal immigration to British taxpayers, claiming that the UK was liberal for immigrants but “we cannot sustain a parallel illegal system.”

“Our sympathies may be infinite, but we cannot afford them,” Johnson said.

The policy was immediately criticized by human rights groups, who rejected Johnson’s claim that Rwanda was a safe country. It has criticized the left-wing Labor Party, calling leader Kier Sturmer’s plan “ineffective” and “extortionist” and accusing Johnson of distracting from the debate over his presence at the party during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said it has raised objections to both countries.

“The UNHCR strongly opposes any measures that seek to relocate refugees and asylum seekers to third countries in the absence of adequate protection and standards. Gillian Triggs said in a statement.

The Rwandan government says Britain will provide about 7 157 million for housing and other immigration services under a five-year agreement.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said the agreement was aimed at “protecting, respecting and advancing the aspirations of the people and ensuring that they are empowered to settle permanently in Rwanda if they choose to do so.”

